Türkiye to continue efforts to turn Turkic World’s potential into shared prosperity

3 October 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye will continue efforts to transform the human, economic and strategic potential of the Turkic world into shared prosperity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry made the remarks in a statement issued on the occasion of October 3, Cooperation Day of the Turkic States.

The statement noted that the 17th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), is being marked.

It emphasized that the OTS, drawing strength from a shared history, language and deep-rooted fraternal ties, has become an important platform for institutionalizing solidarity and strengthening cooperation among Turkic states.

The ministry also said that the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be hosted by Türkiye on October 29–30.

“Türkiye will continue its efforts to transform the human, economic and strategic potential of the Turkic world into shared prosperity and to build the Century of Türkiye in unity and solidarity,” the statement added.