Weather forecast: rain expected in Baku and across Azerbaijan

3 October 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with short-term heavy showers possible in some areas overnight. Rain will gradually stop in the morning. Moderate northwesterly winds will shift to southeasterly winds during the day, according to Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorological Service.

Temperatures in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will range from 12°C to 14°C at night and 16°C to 18°C during the day.

Atmospheric pressure is expected to rise from 767 mmHg to 771 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 65–75% at night and 50–60% during the day.

In Azerbaijan’s regions, intermittent rain is expected in some areas. Short-term intense showers, thunderstorms and hail are possible in isolated areas, while snow is expected in mountainous areas.

During the daytime on October 4, precipitation will gradually stop in most regions. Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. Easterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C at night and 15°C to 20°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be 0°C to 5°C at night and 6°C to 10°C during the day.