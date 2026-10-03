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Saturday, October 3, 2026

Azerbaijan’s M3 money supply rises 15.1% year-on-year

3 October 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s M3 money supply rises 15.1% year-on-year
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijan’s broad money supply, measured by the M3 monetary aggregate, amounted to 54.978 billion manats as of September 1, 2026.

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