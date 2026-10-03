Baku, Tehran discuss bilateral relations

3 October 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further development, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

A telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was held on October 3.

During the call, Bayramov expressed his deep condolences to Araghchi over the death of his sister and conveyed his sympathy and wishes for patience to the bereaved family and relatives.

The ministers discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-Iran relations and prospects for their further development.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the region and security issues. The sides stressed the importance of ensuring regional peace, stability and security, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding opportunities for regional cooperation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.