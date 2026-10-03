Siemens Energy partners with Green Corridor Alliance on Trans-Caspian Energy Project

3 October 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Green Corridor Alliance joint venture and German energy company Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) laying the groundwork for cooperation on the development of electricity transmission systems under the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project.

The signed document outlines the areas of cooperation between the parties in the implementation of the large-scale energy project, including potential consulting arrangements.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Berlin, held as part of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Germany.

The parties previously signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in June during Baku Energy Week.

The Central Asia-Azerbaijan energy corridor, being developed jointly by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, countries with significant solar energy potential, could eventually be integrated with the Caspian-Black Sea corridor. This could create a connecting route between Europe and broader parts of Central Asia via the Caspian and Black seas.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan decided to launch the first phase of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative with the support of the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The three countries signed a cooperation agreement to develop a feasibility study for the project, which envisages integrating their energy systems and establishing a route for transmitting renewable electricity to Europe.