Azerbaijan’s $90 billion reserve cushion meets new push for global capital

3 October 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The key indicators characterizing Azerbaijan’s upcoming economic stage already carry meaning that goes beyond individual statistical figures. $20 billion, $30 trillion, 5.6 percent, $90 billion, 16 million tons and 30 million tons – these figures bring together Azerbaijan’s investment attractiveness, financial resilience, energy potential and transportation capabilities within a single economic picture.

The remarks made by President Ilham Aliyev at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party on October 2 are particularly significant in this regard. Emphasizing that social policy is also an important part of the economic strategy, the head of state announced that the minimum wage, pensions and social allowances would be increased in 2027. This approach puts the principle that economic policy ultimately affects people’s incomes and living standards at the forefront.

As the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: "Instructions have already been issued that next year the minimum wage, pensions, and social allowances will be raised."

The key point here is that the increase in social payments is presented as part of a consistent economic policy. Increases in wages, pensions and social allowances are important in terms of supporting domestic demand, household incomes and social welfare. Ensuring that the results of economic growth are felt by the population further strengthens the social dimension of state policy.

The financial foundation of this policy is Azerbaijan’s investment potential. Looking at the results of just two Azerbaijan International Investment Forums, the figure of more than $20 billion in investment contracts deserves particular attention. At the first forum, documents covering more than $10 billion in investment projects were signed, while at the second forum, documents covering investment projects worth $10.8 billion were signed.

As the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: "The total volume of investment contracts signed at both forums exceeds 20 billion dollars."

This figure serves as an important indicator of Azerbaijan’s position on the investment map at a time when competition for global capital has become extremely intense. The participation of representatives of leading investment institutions, international financial institutions and major companies from around the world in the Second Investment Forum further increases the economic weight of this platform.

The larger figure here, however, is $30 trillion. As the President noted, the total volume of funds under the management of leading investment institutions participating in the forum exceeds $30 trillion. This figure makes it possible to visualize the scale of the capital opportunities opening up for Azerbaijan. The issue concerns not only specific projects, but also the expansion of long-term cooperation platforms with global financial institutions.

Another important indicator of financial resilience is Azerbaijan’s external debt. 5.6 percent – an external debt-to-GDP ratio at this level creates an important advantage in the structure of public finances. In his speech, the President presented this indicator as one of the lowest levels globally and particularly emphasized Azerbaijan’s ability to fully repay its debt burden within a short period of time.

As the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: "Today, our external debt constitutes 5.6 percent of our gross domestic product."

Behind this figure stand long-term fiscal discipline, the management of public finances and consideration of the financial burden on future generations. 5.6 percent external debt and $90 billion in foreign exchange reserves together provide a clearer picture of the scale of Azerbaijan’s financial capabilities. The fact that foreign exchange reserves exceed external debt by approximately 20 times expands the country’s financial buffer against external shocks.

As the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: "Despite huge expenditures on military matters, army building, border protection, and the restoration of Garabagh, we increase our foreign exchange reserves year by year, and our foreign exchange reserves have already reached 90 billion dollars, which is approximately 20 times more than our external debt."

$90 billion is becoming one of the key figures defining Azerbaijan’s economic security. The annual increase in these reserves expands the state’s ability to finance strategic projects, manage external obligations and maintain stability amid global financial fluctuations.

In the energy sector, Azerbaijan’s position is gaining new significance against the backdrop of changing global demand. Oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, petrochemical products and fertilizers form a diversified structure within the country’s energy system. The 30 million tons of petroleum products capacity mentioned by the President is an important indicator demonstrating the industrial scale of this structure. Of this, 7 million tons are processed at the refinery in Azerbaijan, while 23 million tons are processed abroad.

Projects implemented in the field of green energy further add to this picture. Solar and wind energy projects, prospects for electricity exports and the modernization of energy infrastructure are further expanding Azerbaijan’s energy portfolio. Thus, the country’s energy strategy covers both the production of existing resources and the development of new energy sources.

The transportation sector is another major pillar of Azerbaijan’s economic potential. The development of the East-West and North-South corridors is already demonstrating the results of an infrastructure policy developed over many years through concrete figures. The aspiration for 3–4 million tons of transit cargo has turned into an expected 16 million tons. The next target is 30 million tons.

This cannot be viewed simply as a logistics indicator. The 16 million tons of transit cargo demonstrate Azerbaijan’s growing economic role along the corridors, while the 30-million-ton target represents substantial potential for additional revenues, new logistics services, investment and thousands of new jobs in the coming stage. The attention given by the President to the transportation strategy launched many years ago is now visible in the form of concrete economic results.

In Azerbaijan’s economic model, social welfare, investment, financial stability, energy and logistics are taking shape as complementary areas. $20 billion in investment contracts, $30 trillion in managed global capital, 5.6 percent external debt, $90 billion in foreign exchange reserves, 16 million tons of transit cargo and a future target of 30 million tons express the scale of this model through figures.

Each of these indicators carries its own economic meaning. Together, however, they demonstrate that in its next stage of development, Azerbaijan has turned financial resilience, international capital, energy resources and its geographic position into elements of a unified economic strategy.