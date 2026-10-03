Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets rise 25.6% to $19.1 billion
The net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks amounted to 32.4622 billion manats ($19.095 billion) as of September 1, 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
CBA noted that the figure increased by 1.4% compared with August 1, 25.6% since the beginning of the year, and 20.2% year-on-year.
As of the reporting date, the banks’ net domestic assets stood at 22.5157 billion manats ($13.245 billion). This represented an increase of 2.7% month-on-month and 8.4% year-on-year, while the figure was 6.2% lower than at the beginning of the year.
A total of 21 banks operate in Azerbaijan, with combined assets of 62.4759 billion manats ($36.751 billion).
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