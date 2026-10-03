Erdogan congratulates Turkic States on Cooperation Day

3 October 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day.

Erdogan said in a post on his X account that the occasion also marks the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the establishment of the Organization of Turkic States.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which enabled the establishment of our Organization of Turkic States, and on Turkic States Cooperation Day. Along this fraternal path that we have embarked upon under the motto ‘Unity in language, thought and action,’ I wish for our unity, equality and solidarity to remain eternal and lasting,” Erdogan said.