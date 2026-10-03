68 kilograms of drugs seized in Azerbaijan drug trafficking crackdown

3 October 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Operations to prevent the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs are continuing in Azerbaijan, the Interior Ministry’s Main Department for Combating Drugs said.

According to the Interior Ministry, operations conducted in Baku and the city of Ganja resulted in the detention of E. Mammadov, R. Gurbanov, N. Zeynalova, I. Mayilov, K. Rustamov, U. Aliyev, S. Suleymanov, as well as Iranian national S. Esmaeilnaseb.

A total of 68 kilograms of narcotic drugs and 1,600 drug-containing pills were seized from the detainees, the ministry said.

An investigation established that the suspects had organized the illegal distribution of drugs smuggled into Azerbaijan at the instructions of drug traffickers living abroad, according to the ministry.

Criminal cases have been launched in connection with the incidents. The detainees were placed in pre-trial detention by court orders.