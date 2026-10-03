Olive Festival to be held at Baku Boulevard on October 23–25 [VIDEO]

3 October 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

An Olive Festival will be held at Baku Boulevard from October 23 to 25 as Azerbaijan enters the olive harvesting season.

The three-day festival, to take place in the Seaside National Park, will offer visitors a range of local products, live music, art demonstrations and an atmosphere designed for family recreation.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijan’s long-standing olive-growing traditions, introduce and support local producers, and contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.

The event will be organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with “Absheron Olive Gardens” and “Olivea” serving as sponsors of olive products.

Olives, a traditional part of Azerbaijani tables and a symbol of abundance and prosperity, will be the central theme of the festival. Different producers will showcase olives and olive-based products at pavilions across the festival grounds.

The event will provide an opportunity to highlight the work of olive growers, Azerbaijan’s olive-growing traditions and locally produced goods.

Holding the festival at the Seaside National Park, one of the most popular leisure destinations for both local and international visitors, is expected to give a wider audience an opportunity to discover olives and olive products.

A cultural and entertainment program will also be organized along the boulevard throughout the festival.

Admission to the festival grounds, as well as participation in entertainment and concert programs, will be free of charge during all three days.