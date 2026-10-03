Germany marks 36th anniversary of reunification on German Unity Day

3 October 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Germany is marking the 36th anniversary of the country’s reunification on October 3 with celebrations and events across the country.

It is worth noting that more than 750 events, including festivals, art exhibitions and concerts, have been organized nationwide to mark German Unity Day.

The main celebrations are held each year in the federal state that holds the presidency of the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house of parliament. This year, the official celebrations are taking place in Bremen.

Under the motto “Many strengths – one country,” Bremen is hosting a series of events over three days. The city previously hosted the main German Unity Day celebrations in 1994 and 2010.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz marked the occasion in a post on X, saying: “German Unity shows what courageous people can achieve. It is both a promise and a responsibility: we keep our country together, protect our freedom and ensure that future generations can also live in prosperity in a united Germany.”

German Unity Day has been celebrated on October 3 since 1990 to commemorate the formal reunification of West and East Germany. The date is regarded as one of the most significant turning points in Germany’s modern history.

The anniversary commemorates the end of decades of political and ideological division between East and West Germany and the extension of the democratic system across the reunited country. It is also associated with the values of freedom, democracy and peaceful coexistence.

The reunification of Germany had broader significance for Europe as well, contributing to a new political landscape on the continent and becoming an important symbol of European integration and cooperation. German Unity Day continues to represent national solidarity and Germany’s commitment to stability and cooperation at the international level.