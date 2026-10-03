Azerbaijan’s new residential space hits five-year high in 2025
The 2025 figure was the highest recorded over the past five years. By comparison, 2.0769 million square meters of residential space were commissioned in 2021, followed by 2.8157 million square meters in 2022 and 2.4831 million square meters in 2023.
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