Azerbaijan’s new residential space hits five-year high in 2025

3 October 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The 2025 figure was the highest recorded over the past five years. By comparison, 2.0769 million square meters of residential space were commissioned in 2021, followed by 2.8157 million square meters in 2022 and 2.4831 million square meters in 2023.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!