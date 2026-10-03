Pakistan sends 30,000–40,000 troops to Saudi Arabia amid regional escalation
Pakistan has deployed between 30,000 and 40,000 troops to Saudi Arabia to help protect the kingdom’s land borders and counter potential drone and missile attacks.
According to foreign media outlets, the Pakistani troops have been sent to Saudi Arabia in several groups since last year, including following the latest escalation in the region.
However, Islamabad has not yet decided to deploy troops to Yemen to participate in combat operations, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence did not comment on Reuters’ request for information about the military support provided to Riyadh.
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