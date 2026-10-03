UK records over 2,000 bluetongue cases in 2026

3 October 2026 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United Kingdom has recorded an outbreak of bluetongue, a viral infection that poses a serious threat to livestock, including cattle. The disease can cause fever and swelling and damage mucous membranes, The Guardian reported.

“British farmers are experiencing the worst season for bluetongue in history,” the newspaper said.

More than 2,000 cases of bluetongue have been recorded since early July 2026, according to the report. More than half of the cases were detected in September.

The virus, which is primarily found in Africa, was first detected in the UK in 2023. According to The Guardian, the spread of the disease has been linked to climate change and an increase in the population of biting midges that transmit the bluetongue virus to livestock.

Bluetongue does not pose a threat to humans.