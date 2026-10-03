Ukraine strikes Russian attack drone launch site and command post

3 October 2026 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a Russian military attack-drone launch site, a command post and a crossing point overnight into October 3, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s Telegram channel, Ukrainian forces struck a site in the Donetsk region used for storing, preparing and launching attack drones.

“Such facilities are among the priority targets. Their systematic destruction is aimed at reducing the Russian army’s ability to use attack drones against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian command post near Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s Belgorod region.

In addition, a crossing point over the Mokri Yaly River near Novoshchevatoye in the Donetsk region and a Russian military repair base near Khromivka in the Kherson region were targeted.

Ukrainian forces also carried out an airstrike against Russian military logistics near Voznesenivka in the Belgorod region.