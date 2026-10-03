North Korea says it tested AI-Integrated medium-range missile

3 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

North Korea conducted a missile launch drill toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, with leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong saying the weapon was equipped with artificial intelligence.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo-jong, who heads the General Affairs Department of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), issued a written statement regarding the missile launch.

“A drill was conducted at dawn this morning to launch a strategic weapon toward the East Sea,” Kim said, adding that a medium-range missile was used in the exercise.

Kim said the missile was not detected by “enemy targets” and was capable of changing its flight trajectory at low altitude. She also said artificial intelligence had been integrated into the missile.