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Saturday, October 3, 2026

Financial institutions’ deposits in Azerbaijan surge 37.5%

3 October 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)
Financial institutions’ deposits in Azerbaijan surge 37.5%
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks reached 46.053 billion manats ($27.09 billion) as of September 1, 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

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