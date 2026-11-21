21 November 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Peter Marko Tase AzerNEWS | Guest columnist

Santiago Peña came to power promising the resurgence of a giant. Three years later, his presidency has ended amid the collapse of a bank that held the savings of over three million of Paraguayans, leaving his successor with a crisis that no campaign slogan can resolve.

On November 6, Paraguay’s Senate removed Peña from office following the failure of Ueno Bank, a rapidly expanding digital lender with extensive ties to the country’s political and financial establishment. Vice President Pedro Alliana assumed the presidency. The transfer of power was swift; restoring public confidence will be anything but.

For families unable to access their money, the upheaval is not an abstract debate about constitutional procedure. It is a question of paying bills, collecting pensions, buying groceries, and knowing whether a bank account can still be trusted. For Paraguay, it is also a test of whether the state can investigate its own political establishment without retreating into the habits that helped create the crisis.

Alliana faces two immediate obligations: help depositors recover their funds and demonstrate that the institutions charged with safeguarding those funds can operate independently. Neither can be accomplished through assurances alone. Transparent accounting, credible investigations, timely payments, and regular public explanations will matter more than declarations of national unity.

The collapse of Ueno Bank exposed a particularly dangerous intersection of public money, private ambition, and political influence. Founded in 2021, the digital lender expanded at extraordinary speed, reaching nearly three million customers. Many had previously lacked access to traditional banking. Its ascent appeared to embody the promise of financial inclusion in a country eager to modernize its economy.

Yet the institution’s growth carried troubling questions. It held more than $800 million in public-sector deposits, including substantial funds associated with Paraguay’s pension and health insurance system. Regulators had also raised concerns about lending to companies connected to its owners. A bank that had come to symbolize easier access to finance was becoming a concentration of risk for households and the state alike.

On November 3, the Central Bank of Paraguay placed Ueno into a formal resolution process after determining that it had breached minimum solvency requirements. Customers soon found themselves unable to use accounts, cards, and digital payments. The consequences spread quickly, turning a banking failure into a political emergency and igniting protests in Asunción.

The numbers are staggering, but they can obscure the human consequences. Millions of customers had been encouraged to treat the platform as a reliable gateway into the formal economy. For people with limited savings, even a temporary interruption can be devastating. A pension payment delayed by days is not merely an accounting inconvenience; it can determine whether a household meets its most basic needs.

The government moved to accelerate payments through the deposit guarantee system, but the existence of legal protections does not eliminate anxiety over larger balances or the fate of public funds. Nor does it answer the central question: how did a lender with such extensive political connections become vulnerable enough to require emergency intervention?

Peña’s former business relationship with Ueno has become central to the investigation. He previously held shares in the bank’s parent company, which he said he sold in 2025. He also appointed Carlos Carvallo, a former Ueno executive, to lead the central bank responsible for supervising the institution. Such connections do not, by themselves, establish criminal wrongdoing. They do, however, raise obvious questions about conflicts of interest and the independence of financial regulation.

The political consequences were immediate. As scrutiny intensified, Peña lost the support of powerful figures within the governing Colorado Party, including former President Horacio Cartes, a mentor whose influence had helped define Peña’s rise. What had once appeared to be a formidable political alliance fractured under the pressure of the banking crisis. Peña offered to resign, but Congress proceeded with impeachment.

His removal was not simply a verdict on one financial institution. It was a striking repudiation of a presidency that had invested heavily in projecting competence, stability, and international credibility. Peña, a former economist at the International Monetary Fund, had entered office on August 15, 2023, presenting himself as a modernizer capable of attracting investment and expanding opportunity.

That background made the collapse more politically damaging. A president who emphasized economic expertise was now confronted with a financial disaster involving a bank closely associated with the governing elite. The contrast between the image and the outcome could scarcely have been sharper.

Paraguay has worked to cultivate a reputation as a competitive, business-friendly destination for foreign investment. The Ueno affair threatens that reputation not because every institution has failed, but because investors and citizens alike depend on the same fundamental expectation: that rules will be enforced consistently, even when influential people are involved. A banking system cannot build lasting confidence if supervision appears vulnerable to political pressure.

The criminal investigation has also moved beyond the initial political reckoning. On November 13, prosecutors added a criminal-association charge against Peña and several former central bank officials. They allege that officials helped shield Ueno from regulatory scrutiny and that Peña played a directing role in the arrangement. Peña and former central bank chief Carvallo have denied wrongdoing. The allegations remain for the courts to determine, and the distinction between accusation and proof is essential.

The investigation should establish what regulators knew, when they knew it, whether warnings were suppressed, and why public resources remained exposed. It should also examine decisions involving loans to related companies and the safeguards governing state deposits. These are questions of institutional accountability, not opportunities for political score-settling.

A credible inquiry must be sufficiently broad to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and sufficiently disciplined to avoid treating every political opponent as a criminal. Paraguay will gain nothing from replacing one culture of impunity with another culture of accusation. Those who abused their authority, if wrongdoing is established, should face consequences; those accused without evidence should not be condemned by insinuation.

That standard applies to Alliana as well. Having served as Peña’s vice president, he cannot plausibly present himself as a figure wholly detached from the administration that preceded him. His challenge is to demonstrate a break in governing practice rather than merely a change in the person occupying the presidential palace.

He has a limited period, until August 2028, to make that distinction meaningful. His administration should publish understandable information about depositor reimbursements, disclose the condition and recovery prospects of public funds, and give investigators the independence required to examine regulatory decisions. Appointments to financial oversight bodies must be grounded in competence and credibility, not personal loyalty.

Alliana has pledged cooperation with the investigation and promised answers for depositors. Such commitments deserve to be judged against measurable results: money returned, documentation released, decisions explained, and reforms enacted. Paraguayans have heard enough expansive promises to recognize the difference between public relations and public responsibility.

Peña’s presidency was built around the phrase “Paraguay Gigante,” or “Giant Paraguay.” The administration promoted the idea of a national resurgence, linking economic development, international visibility, and national pride. The slogan had obvious political appeal in a landlocked country determined to overcome the perception that geography limits its ambitions.

There was nothing inherently misguided about aspiring to greater international influence or a more dynamic economy. The problem was the widening distance between official language and the condition of institutions expected to support those ambitions. Economic modernization without trustworthy oversight is fragile. Financial inclusion without sufficient protection can leave newly banked households exposed to risks they were never equipped to evaluate.

The irony is difficult to ignore. A presidency that spoke of making Paraguay bigger now leaves the country facing questions about whether its basic financial safeguards were strong enough. The failure is not merely one of messaging. It concerns whether governance kept pace with ambition, whether regulators exercised genuine authority, and whether political proximity altered the rules.

The scandal’s international repercussions will persist long after the immediate crisis recedes. Foreign governments, lenders, and investors will watch how Paraguay handles the investigation and the protection of depositors. But the most important audience remains domestic: citizens whose trust in banking and government has been shaken, and whose confidence cannot be restored through speeches abroad.

Peña’s downfall offers a lesson that extends beyond Paraguay. Political leaders can cultivate ambitious narratives, build international relationships, and promise a national renaissance. None of those achievements substitutes for independent supervision, prudent stewardship of public funds, and accountability when things go wrong.

Alliana now inherits the responsibility of turning that lesson into policy. If his administration protects institutions rather than insiders, it may yet limit the damage and rebuild credibility. If it relies on the same political calculations that shaped the preceding government, the impeachment will mark little more than a change of personnel.

Paraguay does not need another declaration of greatness. It needs a government capable of showing, in the ordinary workings of the state, that citizens’ savings and the public interest come before political connections.

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The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.