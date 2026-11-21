21 November 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A master's programme in Azerbaijan studies has been launched at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona, Spain.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the university's founding rector, Juan Francisco Corona Ramon, highlighted the programme's importance in expanding the university's international academic cooperation and broadening students' knowledge of the history, politics and international relations of different countries.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, said the programme would help promote knowledge of Azerbaijan's history, culture, foreign policy and contemporary development in Spain, while further strengthening academic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Jala Ibrahimova, director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), spoke about Azerbaijan's contributions to international development and briefed participants on the agency's activities, projects and areas of international cooperation.

The programme also featured a lecture by Vasif Huseynov, head of department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, who addressed the current geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus, recent developments in the region and their implications for international relations.

Fidan Temirova, head of department at the Foreign Ministry's Department of Analysis and Strategic Studies, spoke about Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security, the country's energy policy and key areas of energy cooperation with Europe.

The academic session concluded with a question-and-answer session and an exchange of views between lecturers and students.

Abat Oliba CEU University is part of the CEU Group, one of Spain's established educational institutions. The group operates four universities across the country, with a combined student population of more than 40,000.

The programme is the first of its kind in Spain and provides for the systematic study of Azerbaijan within a dedicated academic framework. Graduates will receive a corresponding diploma from Abat Oliba CEU University.