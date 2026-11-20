Barcelona's arrival date in Baku confirmed ahead of Sabah match
FC Barcelona's arrival date in Azerbaijan has been confirmed ahead of their UEFA Champions League league-phase Matchday 5 fixture against Sabah in Baku.
According to information provided by the Baku-based club, the Spanish giants are expected to arrive in the Azerbaijani capital on the evening of November 23.
The match between Sabah and Barcelona will take place on November 25 at Baku Olympic Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:45 local time.
The fixture is part of the UEFA Champions League league phase.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!