19 November 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Three oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz have struck naval mines in the eastern part of the strategic waterway, despite warnings issued by the Iranian Navy, the Iranian Army said.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Army, the incidents occurred earlier on Thursday after the vessels allegedly attempted to navigate through a restricted eastern section of the strait with their GPS systems switched off.

“The aforementioned oil tankers attempted to pass through the prohibited eastern section of the Strait of Hormuz after disabling their GPS systems. The explosions of naval mines caused fires aboard the tankers, forcing them to halt their movement,” the statement said.

The Iranian Army stressed that all vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz must comply with regulations announced by the Iranian Armed Forces.

It said ships must coordinate their passage with the relevant authorities, use designated shipping routes and keep their radio-tracking equipment switched on.

The military warned that vessels attempting to cross the strait without complying with these requirements risk triggering naval mines and causing fires.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed that two large oil tankers carrying more than 4 million barrels of crude oil had struck naval mines and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest incidents come amid another escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which began on July 8.

On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, marking the first such military action since a memorandum of understanding was signed between Washington and Tehran. The United States said the strikes were carried out in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day.

In response, Tehran began launching strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important energy transit routes, to a virtual standstill.