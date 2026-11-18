18 November 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that he does not believe there is a way to restore confidence in the Strait of Hormuz as a "safe and reliable" supply corridor to what it was before the war in Iran.

"I don’t see any credible pathway back to the situation that existed in February 2026 ... Shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been blocked once, with a hugely disruptive effect on oil and gas markets. It can happen again. Confidence in the Strait as a safe and reliable corridor for energy and other goods has been crushed," Birol said in a guest essay for The Economist's "The World Ahead 2027."

The IEA head also warned that "uncertainty is now the rule, not the exception," and that countries may shift toward domestic energy sources.