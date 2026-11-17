Azerbaijan's oil exports to India surge 7.4-fold in first nine months of 2026
Azerbaijan recorded a sharp increase in exports of crude oil and petroleum products to India during the first nine months of 2026, with export revenues rising 7.4-fold compared to the same period last year. According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported more than...
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