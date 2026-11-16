‘Leyli and Majnun’ opera celebrates 30 years of Gulustan Aliyeva’s stage career [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre has presented a production of Leyli and Majnun, the timeless masterpiece by renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, at the Opera Studio.

The two-act opera, comprising five scenes, was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the stage career of Honored Artist Gulustan Aliyeva.

Gulustan Aliyeva performed the role of Leyli, while Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov portrayed Majnun.

The supporting cast included Taleh Yahyayev as Leyli’s father, Afaq Agayeva as her mother, Honored Artist Teyyar Bayramov as Majnun’s father, and Humay Mammadova as his mother. Fuad Azizov played Ibn Salam, Honored Artist Jahangir Gurbanov appeared as Nofal, Nazar Beylarov portrayed Zeyd, and Khayal Huseynov took on the role of the Sheikh.

The production was conducted and its choir directed by Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva. Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev served as stage director, while People's Artist and State Prize laureate Rafiz Ismayilov designed the production. Honored Art Worker Yulana Alikishizade was responsible for the choreography.

Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov accompanied the performance on the solo tar.

The production held special significance as it marked three decades of Gulustan Aliyeva's artistic career. Through her portrayal of Leyli, the celebrated soprano once again demonstrated her vocal artistry and stage mastery.

The anniversary performance also highlighted the theatre's commitment to preserving Azerbaijan's rich opera traditions and celebrating the artists who have made significant contributions to the country's national musical heritage.