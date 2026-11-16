Azerbaijan's Central Bank highlights regulatory challenges facing Islamic finance at Dubai forum

16 November 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) has participated in discussions on the regulatory challenges and international development of Islamic finance at the Future of Islamic Finance Forum held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the CBA, Nargiz Shiraliyeva, Head of the Financial Sector Development Department, represented the institution at the event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Shiraliyeva took part in a panel discussion titled “Breaking Regulatory Barriers: Unlocking the Global Potential of Islamic Finance”.

During the discussion, she shared her views on the main regulatory obstacles affecting the international expansion of Islamic finance, including differences in legal and taxation frameworks across countries.

She also highlighted the importance of establishing a favourable regulatory and institutional environment to support the sustainable development of Islamic finance.