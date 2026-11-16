Venezuela reportedly grants US-backed company 100-year control over 17 oil fields

16 November 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Venezuela's interim government has reportedly granted US-backed North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) the right to operate 17 oil fields for 100 years under a multibillion-dollar agreement with Washington.

The company, registered in Barbados, is said to have secured a century-long concession covering oil fields containing approximately 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.

According to the reported terms of the agreement, the White House has announced that the US Department of Defense acquired a 30% stake in NABEP and obtained the right to purchase 20% of Venezuela's oil at cost.

The arrangement would give the US-backed company a long-term role in managing a substantial portion of Venezuela's oil resources.

NABEP is headed by businessman Alejandro Betancourt, who is reportedly under investigation in Spain and Switzerland over allegations of money laundering.

The company has already begun restoring neglected oil infrastructure in the Lake Maracaibo region, one of Venezuela's principal oil-producing areas.

According to the reports, the number of active drilling sites in the region has declined from more than 100 two decades ago to just 11.

NABEP plans to increase the number of operational drilling sites to 41 by the end of November as part of its efforts to restore production capacity.

The reported agreement comes amid changes to Venezuela's energy policy under interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed power following the detention of Nicolás Maduro by US forces in January 2026.

Rodríguez's administration has opened the country's oil and mining sectors to private investment amid pressure from US President Donald Trump.