13 November 2026 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A car has exploded on Kirovogradskaya Street in Moscow's Chertanovo district, leaving one person seriously injured.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by Sergey Zavorotny, a former press secretary to ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

Zavorotny sustained serious injuries in the explosion and was taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the preliminary theories suggests that an improvised explosive device planted underneath the vehicle detonated, causing the blast.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the explosion and working to establish its cause.

Further details about the incident and the condition of the injured man have yet to be officially confirmed.