Trump: Democrats are corrupt and evil

12 November 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump accused the Democratic Party of being "CORRUPT AND EVIL" on Thursday, claiming that the Democrats are calling his administration "corrupt" in order to pull the focus from themselves.

"The Democrat Party ... is doing everything in their power to get away from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION by saying, over and over again, that the Trump Administration is corrupt. It is a sound bite that they viciously use, over and over again, in order to nullify the TREMENDOUS & UNPRECEDENTED theft that has taken place in our Blue States - Minnesota, California, and others, all over the USA," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US president claimed that he is the "exact opposite" and that he does not even take a salary, noting that he is the "only President to have done so."