Xilasedici advance to third qualifying round of CEV Champions League [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani men's volleyball team Xilasedici have secured a place in the third qualifying round of the CEV Champions League after a dramatic victory over Portugal's Sporting.

The Azerbaijani side defeated their Portuguese opponents 3-2 in the second-leg match of the competition's second qualifying round. The closely contested encounter took place in Portugal, where Xilasedici delivered a determined performance to keep their European campaign alive.

However, the result mirrored the outcome of the first leg in Baku, where Sporting had also claimed a 3-2 victory. With both teams recording identical results across the two matches, the tie had to be decided by a golden set.

Under pressure, Xilasedici rose to the occasion, producing a confident display in the decisive set to secure a 15-13 victory and book their place in the next qualifying round.

The result represents an important achievement for Azerbaijani volleyball, as Xilasedici continue their pursuit of a place in the main stage of Europe's premier men's club volleyball competition.

The Azerbaijani representatives will now turn their attention to the third qualifying round, where they will seek to maintain their momentum and move one step closer to the Champions League main competition.