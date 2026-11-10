Azerbaijani actor Eldar Isgandarov makes Hollywood breakthrough with three A24 films

10 November 2026 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani actor Eldar Isgandarov, 25, is attracting international attention following his appearances in three productions associated with American independent film company A24, AzerNEWS reports, citing an interview published by i-D magazine.

In an interview with journalist Flora Medina, Isgandarov discussed his journey from Azerbaijan to the American film industry, his experiences studying acting in the United States and his emerging career alongside prominent Hollywood performers.

The actor, who graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in 2024, has secured roles in Jesse Eisenberg's The Debut, Jordan Firstman's Club Kid and Molly Gordon's Peaked.

In The Debut, Isgandarov portrays Piotr, an assistant to Jerry, a demanding community theatre director played by acclaimed American actor Paul Giamatti. The film also features Broadway star Bernadette Peters.

Meanwhile, in Club Kid, Isgandarov plays Nicky, an aspiring Azerbaijani philosopher who shares an apartment with the film's central character, Peter, portrayed by Jordan Firstman.

According to the actor, his character's Azerbaijani background was not originally included in the screenplay but emerged through discussions with the director.

"A lot of it was between me and Jordan. The character wasn’t written as being from Azerbaijan, it was just a guy who he’d moved in with. A lot of it was also improvised on set," Isgandarov told i-D.

Interestingly, Isgandarov's character in Club Kid was not originally written as Azerbaijani. However, his conversations with director Jordan Firstman and their creative collaboration helped reshape the character, ultimately incorporating his Azerbaijani identity into the screenplay.

It is a compelling example of how an actor's cultural background can influence storytelling beyond national borders. Isgandarov's experience reflects a simple but powerful idea: Be local, behave global!

Reflecting on his entry into the American film industry, the actor explained that he initially returned to Azerbaijan after graduating from SCAD and securing representation from talent managers.

His breakthrough opportunity came when he received an audition invitation for The Debut, although visa-related difficulties initially complicated the process.

After moving to New York, Isgandarov spent several months waiting for confirmation that he had secured the role.

He subsequently auditioned for Club Kid, benefiting from recommendations by professionals involved in his earlier project.

"So much of it is working with one person, and them recommending you again," the actor explained.

Isgandarov also recalled his experience filming The Debut alongside Paul Giamatti, describing his first day on set as a particularly memorable moment.

"The first day on The Debut was like Disneyland," he said.

The actor revealed that his first scene involved bringing coffee to Giamatti's character, an experience that reminded him of his own school theatre days, when he had been assigned the role of a director's assistant.

Before moving to the United States, Isgandarov lived in Belgium. He later chose to pursue acting at SCAD in Savannah, Georgia, rather than study in the Netherlands.

He described his initial adjustment to life in the American South as challenging but ultimately valuable for his development as an actor.

Following his appearances in The Debut and Club Kid, Isgandarov also joined the cast of Molly Gordon's Peaked, further expanding his involvement in American independent cinema.

The three projects represent a significant early milestone in the Azerbaijani actor's international career, as he moves from university theatre productions to working with established filmmakers and performers.

The full interview, conducted by Flora Medina, was published in i-D magazine under the title Eldar Isgandarov on his breakout roles in Club Kid and The Debut.