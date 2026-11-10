Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Poland over deadly shooting in Krakow

10 November 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences following a shooting in the Polish city of Krakow that resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

In a statement published on its official account on social media X, the ministry extended its deepest sympathies to the families and relatives of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Our thoughts are with the people of Poland during this difficult time," the statement reads.

The shooting occurred in central Krakow around midday on November 7. A 24-year-old Polish national opened fire on passers-by, killing six people, including two foreign nationals, and injuring 15 others.

The gunman was wounded while being detained and subsequently died in hospital. Police also discovered the bodies of his parents and sister at his apartment.

The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack, and Poland has declared a nationwide period of mourning.