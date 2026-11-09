Shoigu says Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation is delivering tangible results

9 November 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has said that the situation in the South Caucasus is showing signs of improvement, citing the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Georgia's policy of protecting its national interests.

Shoigu made the remarks while speaking at the 14th annual meeting of secretaries of the security councils of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, according to Vedomosti.

He noted that the normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the establishment of de facto peace in the region were producing tangible results.

According to the Russian Security Council secretary, the Georgian authorities effectively prevented an attempted coup in 2024, which he claimed had been initiated by the pro-Western opposition, and subsequently pursued a policy focused on safeguarding the country's national interests.

"I would like to emphasise that regional problems should be resolved through political and diplomatic means, without interference from outside countries," Shoigu said.

During his address, Shoigu also assessed Ukraine's and Europe's readiness for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, as well as NATO's infrastructure expansion.