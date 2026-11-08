Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's Victory in Patriotic War opened new chapter in history of South Caucasus

8 November 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

“Türkiye supported both Azerbaijan's just struggle and Baku's sincere efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region,” President Erdoğan noted.

“Azerbaijan's historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War opened a new page in the history of the South Caucasus,” President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

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