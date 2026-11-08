President of Azerbaijan: Brotherly Turkish people were by our side during 44 days
“The liberation of Shusha carried great symbolic meaning and was also one of the key parts of the Second Garabagh War,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
“During 44 days, You, my dear brother, and the brotherly Turkish people were by our side,” said the head of state, emphasizing that the statement given by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the first hours of the war and his telephone conversation showed the entire world that brotherly Türkiye stood with Azerbaijan.
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