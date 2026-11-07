Zelensky urges Congress to focus more on Ukraine

7 November 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope on Saturday that the new United States Congress would "give more attention" to his country as Russia's airstrikes continue.

"It is important that support for Ukraine remains among the priorities of US policy," Zelensky wrote on his social media. "We are counting on both parties to stand united on matters of security, support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russian aggression, and increased sanctions pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Additionally, Zelensky condemned Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine and warned that it is preparing for more.