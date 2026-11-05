Iran denies EU allegations of intervention in Yemen

5 November 2026 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated on Thursday that the claims from European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, who said accused Iran of interfering in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, are "baseless," and added that the EU is "complicit in gross human rights violations in Yemen due to its participation in the sanctions and economic blockade of the Yemeni people."

Speaking to the reporters, Baghaei also denied the presence of Iranian military experts in Yemen and claimed that the Yemeni people "have proven that they have the necessary capability, experience, courage, and will to defend their national sovereignty and human dignity, and they do not need any party's intervention in this regard." He added that establishing peace on the Arabian Peninsula can be achieved only by stopping military attacks and lifting the naval and air blockade of Yemen, as well as respecting Yemen's right to self-determination.