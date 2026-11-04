Arda Turan to face former teammate Emre Belözoğlu in Champions League

4 November 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An interesting milestone is set to be recorded in UEFA Champions League history, as two Turkish head coaches will face each other for the first time in the competition's main stage while managing opposing teams.

The fifth round of the league phase will see Shakhtar Donetsk take on Fenerbahçe, bringing Arda Turan and Emre Belözoğlu together on opposite sides of the touchline.

The two coaches shared a long history as teammates in the Turkish national team during their playing careers. Arda represented Türkiye from 2006 to 2017, while Emre played for the national side between 2000 and 2019. Both were members of the Turkish squad that reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2008.

Their paths crossed again in 2012 at Spanish club Atlético Madrid. Emre joined the Madrid-based side from Fenerbahçe that summer, where Arda was already playing. One of their most memorable achievements together came on August 31, 2012, when Atlético Madrid defeated Chelsea 4-1 in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Ahead of the upcoming encounter, Arda Turan also spoke about his relationship with Emre Belözoğlu. He described his fellow coach as someone who holds a special place in his life, saying they had maintained a big-brother and younger-brother relationship since their playing days.

Turan revealed that facing Fenerbahçe had been a childhood dream. He also stressed that he had no negative feelings towards the Istanbul club.

He described the prospect of facing Belözoğlu in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge as a particularly special occasion.

“Regardless of the result, this match will be one of the most beautiful memories of my life. Emre's children are like the children of my own siblings to me. I wish him and his family all the very best,” Turan said.

The Shakhtar Donetsk-Fenerbahçe match is scheduled for November 25 at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Kick-off is set for 23:00 Baku time, with Arda Turan and Emre Belözoğlu preparing to face each other as rival head coaches.