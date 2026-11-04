US, Venezuela in talks over potential military agreement

4 November 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The administration of US President Donald Trump is negotiating a military agreement that could allow American troops to maintain a long-term presence in Venezuela.

The New York Times reported the development, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the information, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading the negotiations. The two sides are considering signing a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which would establish the legal framework governing the presence of US military personnel in the country. Details regarding the deployment and duration of the military presence could be determined through subsequent agreements.

It remains unclear whether Washington intends to establish a new military base in Venezuela or use existing military facilities.

A US State Department official said Washington was seeking to expand security cooperation with Venezuela but stressed that no negotiations on establishing a military base were currently underway.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters