Pyongyang launches multiple missiles toward Sea of Japan

4 November 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

North Korea has launched several missiles toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

According to the information, the missiles were fired from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province. It remains unclear whether they were ballistic or cruise missiles.

South Korean military officials said their forces would continue joint combat readiness exercises with the United States and remain prepared to respond to any potential provocations.

North Korea previously tested cruise missiles on November 2 and cluster warheads for ballistic missiles on October 31. A research institute under the country's Missile Administration confirmed that the "second standard type" cluster warhead could completely destroy targets across an area of 12 to 13 hectares due to its high explosive density.

Earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, stated that the situation along North Korea's southern border was currently highly unstable.

In April, North Korea announced that it had tested cluster munitions mounted on a Hwasong-11 Ra tactical ballistic missile. Leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae personally observed that test.