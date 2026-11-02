IRGC: 11 tankers caught fire or sank in Hormuz in 9 days
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command claimed on Monday that 11 oil tankers caught fire or sank in the Strait of Hormuz in the past nine days.
"From October 25 (the date of [United States] Commander CENTCOM Brad Cooper's show visit to the Strait of Hormuz) to today (nine days), 11 violating oil tankers have been set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz, and some have sunk to the depths of the sea," the IRGC Navy stated on X.
In addition, CENTCOM revealed over the weekend that 144 vessels have been redirected in the strait since the start of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
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