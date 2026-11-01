Another Aghdam village prepares for return of former IDP's
Eyvazkhanbeyli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district is set to become another destination for families returning to their homes under the Great Return programme.
Finishing work is underway on houses built during the first phase of reconstruction, while construction of social facilities continues and village roads are being paved.
A total of 427 private houses had been built in the village during the first phase.
The houses come in different layouts, with one to five rooms, designed to meet the needs and family sizes of future residents.
The reconstruction project also covers infrastructure and public facilities.
Plans include a secondary school with a capacity of 720 students. It will be built in two phases, with 360 places provided in each. A 120-child kindergarten, a family health centre and an administrative building are also being constructed.
The projects are aimed at turning Eyvazkhanbeyli into a modern, comfortable and safe settlement, equipped with the infrastructure needed for residents to return and rebuild their lives.
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