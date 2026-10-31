Baku to celebrate Victory Day with concert and fireworks on November 8

31 October 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

A celebratory concert will be held on Baku Boulevard on November 8 to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day, commemorating the country's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

The event, jointly organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku City Executive Power, will take place at the Seaside National Park near the Clock Tower.

The programme will feature performances by renowned Azerbaijani singers and dance ensembles, bringing together music and cultural performances dedicated to the anniversary of the victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The celebrations will conclude with a fireworks display over Baku.