Lavrov: Zelensky must visit Moscow to meet Putin

31 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Friday that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he must come to Moscow.

Speaking to reporters following a G20 meeting held in the United States, Lavrov criticized the Ukrainian head of state's recent statements on attacks on Russia, insisting that they are "not helping preparations for the meeting in Abu Dhabi."

The Russian official added that Moscow will ensure Zelensky's "safety and security" if he agrees to come, pointing out that such things wouldn't be guaranteed if the leaders were to meet in Kyiv.