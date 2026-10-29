Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes leave dead and injured on both sides

29 October 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has escalated again following fresh clashes between the two countries' military forces, resulting in casualties on both sides.

According to China's Xinhua news agency, two people were killed and two others injured by gunfire from Pakistani territory on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Torkham border crossing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

In a separate incident, Pakistan carried out strikes on military installations in Afghanistan's Paktia province using four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's border service reported that one person was killed and five others injured when Afghan forces fired mortars in the Lower South Waziristan district of northwestern Pakistan.