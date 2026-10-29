Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture organizes music masterclass in Khachmaz [PHOTOS]

29 October 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A series of cultural events titled “Cultural Breeze” is continuing across the region, organized by the Ministry of Culture’s Scientific and Methodological Centre for Culture and Professional Development (MEMIM), with the support of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department.

According to MEMIM, a masterclass-style meeting with People's Artist of Azerbaijan and associate professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, tar player Elchin Hashimov, was held at the Heydar Aliyev Khachmaz District Cultural Centre as part of the ministry's “Art Dialogue” project.

Speaking at the event, MEMIM Acting Director Vuqar Humbatov, a PhD in Art Studies and associate professor, outlined the project's objectives. He said the initiative aims to expand the exchange of experience between prominent artists and young creative talents, promote Azerbaijan's national cultural heritage and support the development of musical arts in the regions.

Fuad Orujov, acting head of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department, thanked MEMIM for organizing the event in Khachmaz and emphasized the importance of such educational initiatives, particularly for children and young people.

During the meeting, moderated by Nicat Hasanazada, head of a MEMIM department, People's Artist Elchin Hashimov discussed ways to enhance young performers' professional skills and theoretical knowledge. He also shared his views on the development of national music, the distinctive characteristics of tar performance and the importance of passing this musical tradition on to future generations.

The event continued with performances by Elchin Hashimov; Huseyn Jafarov, a student at the Khachmaz Children's Music School; Polad Amirbalayev, a student at the Guba Children's Art School; and Mehdi Sadigzade, Araz Gasemi and Fateh Iskandar, who study in Hashimov's class at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The latter three performers were accompanied on the nagara by Siyavush Karimov.

The interactive meeting concluded with Hashimov answering questions from participants.