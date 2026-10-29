Israeli businessman found dead in Ethiopian restaurant

29 October 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A 48-year-old Israeli businessman has been found dead inside a restaurant restroom in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, with local authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including the possibility of poisoning.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the businessman, identified only as Rada, was dining at a restaurant with several companions before leaving the table to use the restroom.

After approximately 40 minutes passed without his return, those accompanying him began searching for him.

They subsequently discovered his body inside one of the restaurant's restroom stalls.

Ethiopian police have reportedly detained several suspects in connection with the incident as investigators work to establish the circumstances of the businessman's death.

According to the report, suspected poisoning is among the principal lines of inquiry being examined by authorities.

However, the cause of death has not been officially established, and it remains unclear whether poisoning played a role.

The identities of those reportedly detained and the potential circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.

Authorities have yet to announce definitive findings regarding the death, while the investigation remains ongoing.