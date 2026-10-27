Pakistan welcomes Azerbaijan's OIC summit, praises Baku's support on Kashmir [EXCLUSIVE]

27 October 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Pakistan highly appreciates Azerbaijan's consistent support for the Kashmir issue within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and looks forward to the upcoming OIC Summit in Baku in 2027, Pakistani Chargé d'Affaires Sara Ijaz told AzerNEWS.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan to commemorate Kashmir Black Day on October 27, Ijaz addressed the international community's response to the Kashmir dispute and the role of international organisations in promoting a peaceful resolution.

Responding to AzerNEWS' question regarding the international community's position on Kashmir and the steps that the United Nations and the OIC could take towards resolving the longstanding dispute, the diplomat emphasised the importance of international recognition and awareness.

"Well, this day is very, very important and the international community has been backing Pakistan on this very, very just cause to raise voice for the people of Kashmir through the number of United Nations Security Council resolutions that are on it," she said.

Ijaz pointed to UN resolutions and the involvement of international organisations as evidence of global recognition of the Kashmir issue, which has remained unresolved for decades.

"So the people, many international organizations, UN resolutions, they are all a testament to the fact that the international community does know how serious this issue is, that it's a dispute that has been going on for eight decades," she stated.

The Pakistani diplomat further highlighted the importance of public diplomacy and awareness campaigns, particularly through social media and diplomatic missions abroad.

"It continues, it is gaining force and the world can see with the coming of social media and everything and with events like these that the embassy is doing at, and not just embassy of Pakistan, but our embassies all over the world and our offices deputed in major capitals of the world, they are trying to bring awareness to their respective audiences in their countries of this very, very gruesome occupation that India has been carrying on for the past eight decades. And I think this is the best way of making people aware of it, of keeping this cause alive," she added.

Pakistan anticipates 2027 OIC Summit in Baku

Addressing a separate question from AzerNEWS regarding Pakistan's expectations for the 16th OIC Summit, which Azerbaijan is scheduled to host in 2027, Ijaz expressed optimism about the forthcoming gathering and commended Azerbaijan's involvement in the organisation.

"Well, we are very, very happy. We're looking forward to the summit next year. It's probably in June. And I must commend our brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan," she said.

The diplomat particularly underscored Azerbaijan's participation in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging Baku's continued support for Pakistan's position.

"Azerbaijan's government is a very active member of OIC contact group on Kashmir. It has been voicing its concerns on the atrocities that are happening in Kashmir. It has been standing by Pakistan's side in that contact group," Ijaz noted.

She also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and voiced hope that the upcoming summit would provide an opportunity for Muslim-majority countries to address regional disputes through collective dialogue.

"So we are very, very grateful to the government of Azerbaijan for its position. And I'm really, really hopeful that the conference will be able to bring the leaders of the Islamic world together to find solution of issues like Kashmir and other regional conflicts that are becoming quite rampant," she concluded.