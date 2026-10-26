Hajiyev: Azerbaijan strengthens AI infrastructure, seeks international cooperation

26 October 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan is prioritising the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and building national infrastructure to support the adoption of emerging technologies, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a special session of the Baku Platform for Cultural and Media Dialogue, titled "The Language of Peace and Combating Disinformation," Hajiyev highlighted the country's efforts to develop its AI capabilities through cooperation with international partners.

According to the presidential assistant, Azerbaijan's geographical position and energy resources provide favourable conditions for the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

"Azerbaijan is situated in a favorable geopolitical and geographical position. Our country's potential in the electric energy sector creates a strategic advantage and establishes a conducive foundation for the development of artificial intelligence," he noted.

Hajiyev emphasised that the availability of electricity infrastructure represents an important advantage for Azerbaijan as it develops its national AI capabilities.

He also underlined the importance of international partnerships in advancing the country's technological development, noting that Azerbaijan is already cooperating with various countries and partners in this field.

The presidential assistant reaffirmed that Azerbaijan remains open to further cooperation with international partners on artificial intelligence, as the country continues working to strengthen its national infrastructure and develop its AI concept.

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