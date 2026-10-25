Virtuoso Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev's performance of 'Symphonie espagnole' wins standing ovation in Poland [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 October 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The performance by virtuoso violinist and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was one of the highlights of a symphony concert at the Feliks Nowowiejski Warmia and Mazury Philharmonic (Filharmonia Warmińsko-Mazurska) in Olsztyn, Poland. His rendition of Édouard Lalo's Symphonie espagnole was greeted with a standing ovation.

The concert took place as part of the philharmonic's 81st artistic season. Néstor Bayona conducted the orchestra, while Ganiyev took center stage, performing the virtuosic solo part in one of the most expressive works in the violin repertoire.

Symphonie espagnole in D minor, Op. 21, by French composer Édouard Lalo requires not only impeccable technical skill but also strong artistic expression, a refined sense of style and the ability to convey a rich range of musical emotions. In Ganiyev's performance, dazzling virtuosity blended with lyrical expressiveness, while the music's temperament and energy unfolded through a dialogue between the violin and the symphony orchestra.

The Azerbaijani musician's performance resonated strongly with the audience and concluded with enthusiastic applause, becoming one of the most memorable moments of the concert.

The School of Zakhar Bron and International Recognition

The school of the legendary violin teacher Zakhar Bron has played a particularly important role in the artistic development of Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, regarded as one of the leading violinists of his generation. Bron has trained numerous outstanding musicians, including Maxim Vengerov, David Garrett and Su-Yeong Lee.

Ganiyev studied under Professor Zakhar Bron at the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid before continuing his education in Germany.

The violinist is a laureate of prestigious international competitions. In 2023, he won second prize at the International Karol Szymanowski Music Competition in Poland. His other achievements include a gold medal at the Berliner International Music Competition and awards at several other international contests.

Throughout his career, Ganiyev has performed with renowned orchestras and conductors at prestigious concert venues worldwide, establishing himself as a prominent representative of a new generation of classical musicians.

International Recordings and New Projects

Recordings have also played an important role in the violinist's career. In 2024, he released the album Ysaÿe: Six Sonatas for Solo Violin, featuring all six sonatas for solo violin by Eugène Ysaÿe.

In February 2026, the Solo Musica label released an album featuring Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concertos in D minor and E minor, recorded with the Württemberg Philharmonic Orchestra Reutlingen under the baton of Howard Griffiths.

The concert in Olsztyn also featured Georges Bizet's Symphony in C major. Performed by the Warmia and Mazury Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra under Bayona's direction, the work enriched the evening with its orchestral depth and expressive musical drama.

Before the concert, audiences attended a session in the A Word About Music program, hosted by Witold Paprocki.

Ganiyev's performance in Poland marked another milestone in his international concert career and reflected European audiences' interest in Azerbaijani musical artistry.