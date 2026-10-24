Three killed in missile strike on civilian facility in Russia’s Oryol
Three people have been killed in a missile strike on a civilian facility in the Russian city of Oryol.
Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov confirmed the deaths, saying the victims’ bodies were discovered during debris clearance operations.
Emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Authorities have also begun inspecting damaged apartments in the city to assess the extent of the destruction and determine the amount of compensation to be provided.
Klychkov said the families of those killed and people injured in the incident would receive the necessary assistance.
Earlier, on October 23, the governor reported that eight people had sought medical attention following a missile strike by Ukrainian forces on a factory in Oryol. A major fire that broke out at the facility was subsequently extinguished.
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